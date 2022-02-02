VAN'T REPLACE THEM FAST ENOUGH:

But then there are your crazies--like your Trump-loving veteran who wants to "stop the steal," your gun-loving veteran who is part of the Three Percenters militia who wants to add Republicans as a federally protected class because of the gays, and your state representative who tweets out things like "Fauci should spend the rest of his life rotting away in a federal prison" and who is pals with Laura Loomer, the far-right fringe conspiracy theorist best known for chaining herself to Twitter headquarters after being banned from the platform.





And while the primary is still nearly seven months away, the crazies are getting an early start in stirring things up. Over the weekend, a handful of Floridians protested outside an extended-stay hotel in Maitland, Florida (just outside Orlando) that they believed to be occupied by masses of illegal immigrants brought there by President Biden on buses.





Why?





Because Loomer filmed a video of the men in question getting off the buses. The video was amplified on far-right social media sites by the likes of Roger Stone. On Twitter, a failed inventor who goes by the name J. Hutton Pulitzer shared the video. (Pulitzer was last in the headlines for helping the Cyber Ninjas--remember them?--look for bamboo in supposedly fraudulent ballots.)





This came to the attention of Anthony Sabatini, the state representative vying for the 7th District congressional seat. Sabatini promoted Pulitzer's post of Loomer's video, apparently without doing any research of his own. (You can always rely on those big-brained Claremont types--Sabatini was a Claremont Institute fellow last year--to see an internet video and immediately know all of the answers. Or maybe Loomer's word was good enough for him.)





Sabatini then took a potshot at Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, whom he called Speaker "Strawberry Shortcake," wondering why nothing had been done about the "hundreds of illegals" being "shipped" into the district. He then encouraged followers to sign his campaign's petition calling for Florida to deport illegal immigrants under powers he believes the Tenth Amendment leaves to the states.





Jeremy Liggett, the Three Percenter militia candidate in the 7th District race, also promoted the claims about the "hundreds of illegal immigrants" that "Joe Biden dumped" in the district and encouraged people to protest outside of the hotel.



