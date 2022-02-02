THE SOLUTION TO POVERTY IS WEALTH:

When a San Francisco-based nonprofit started a basic-income pilot last year--giving a small group of people experiencing homelessness $500 per month for six months--it didn't expect that the cash would be enough to help people find housing in a city where the average one-bedroom apartment rents for more than $3,000 a month.





The group predicted that the money would help reduce stress and improve food security, and it did. But two-thirds of the people who were unhoused when the pilot began also now have permanent housing. (The number has grown since the program first ended, when only a third had moved into new housing.)



