February 19, 2022

WE WERE PROMISED THE YELLOW MENACE!:

Report details collapse of China Initiative case (JOSH GERSTEIN, 02/18/2022, Politico)

The Justice Department's abandonment of a high-profile prosecution of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology engineering professor for allegedly hiding his ties to China was triggered by a senior Energy Department official declaring that the professor's actions were harmless, a newly disclosed government report suggests.

