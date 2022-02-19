IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

In interviews this week, Senate Democrats suggested that they would also like to see a broad bipartisan vote. While they stressed that winning over Republicans shouldn't be the deciding factor for Biden, they argued that it would send a signal to the public that the high court isn't as politicized as many perceive it to be.





"For the institution, it's important because the Supreme Court has become so polarized that a bipartisan vote might well help to begin to restore some of the credibility it has lost," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). "But I don't think that ought to be a decisive question to the president."