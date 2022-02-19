February 19, 2022
IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:
Biden quietly courts Republican support for SCOTUS nominee (MARIANNE LEVINE and CHRISTOPHER CADELAGO, 02/18/2022, Politico)
In interviews this week, Senate Democrats suggested that they would also like to see a broad bipartisan vote. While they stressed that winning over Republicans shouldn't be the deciding factor for Biden, they argued that it would send a signal to the public that the high court isn't as politicized as many perceive it to be."For the institution, it's important because the Supreme Court has become so polarized that a bipartisan vote might well help to begin to restore some of the credibility it has lost," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). "But I don't think that ought to be a decisive question to the president."
Ms Sotomayor is as big an outlier as Thomas and Alito now.
