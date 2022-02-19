NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:





"The soldiers have settled in the surrounding forests," the local, who asked not to be identified, added. "They drink a lot and sell a lot of their diesel fuel. They are living in tents." [...]





According to a Telegram channel that covers developments on Belarus's railroads, the Russians began unloading military equipment in Khoyniki on the night of February 14-15. The channel reported that soldiers unloading equipment frequently remain on the tracks even as other trains approach within 200 meters of them.





"The engineers nearly have to apply their emergency brakes to avoid running them over," the channel wrote.





In addition, loading ramps, rolling stock, and other railroad equipment were reportedly damaged at Khoyniki, the channel reported.





"Military equipment is frequently dropped from the platforms during unloading," the channel wrote. "After unloading, a lot of abandoned equipment -- body armor, helmets, personal gear -- remained."





The same report claimed the troops left the rail lines littered with trash.





"Over a stretch of 3 kilometers there were 100-liter trash bags every 20 meters, as well vodka bottles, empty plastic beer kegs, and empty cookie packages," the Telegram channel reported. An anonymous commenter responded acerbically that the state railway would just arrange an "emergency" Saturday working day and "the railway workers will clean up everything after our 'brothers.'"