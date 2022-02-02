February 2, 2022
AND THEN WONDER WHY EVERYONE IS CONDESCENDING:
A Texas GOP Candidate's New Claim: School Cafeteria Tables Are Being Lowered for "Furries" (Dan Solomon, January 26, 2022, Texas Monthly)
On Sunday night, a candidate in the GOP primary for Texas House District 136, which includes a large portion of the suburbs north of Austin, tweeted a curious allegation. That candidate, Michelle Evans--an activist who works with the local chapter of conservative parents' group Moms for Liberty and who cofounded the anti-vaccine political action committee Texans for Vaccine Choice, back in 2015--tweeted that "Cafeteria tables are being lowered in certain @RoundRockISD middle and high schools to allow 'furries' to more easily eat without utensils or their hands (ie, like a dog eats from a bowl)."She was responding to a tweet from right-wing Texas provocateur Michael Quinn Sullivan, who had shared a video of a woman speaking at a December school board meeting in Midland, Michigan, claiming that schools there have added "litter boxes" in the halls to allow students who identify as "furries" to relieve themselves. Sullivan retweeted the video, adding, "This is public education." (It isn't; the claims made by the speaker in the video have been shown to be untrue.)As in the debunked Michigan example, the claim about Round Rock ISD is false. Jenny LaCoste-Caputo, Round Rock ISD's chief of public affairs and communications, told Texas Monthly, "This is not happening. Our tables don't even have the option of lowering." She added, "You win the award for strangest media question of the year!"
