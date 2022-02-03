February 3, 2022
THEY HAVE TO BE LUCKY EVERY DAY, WE ONLY ONCE:
US forces kill IS chief in northwest Syria raid, Joe Biden says (The New Arab, 03 February, 2022)
One of the sources of modern dissatisfaction with life is that the putatively great challenge of our times was so easily defeated.A US special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the so-called Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said."Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi -- the leader of ISIS," Biden said in a statement. He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.
