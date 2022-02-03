THEY HAVE TO BE LUCKY EVERY DAY, WE ONLY ONCE:

A US special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the so-called Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.





"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi -- the leader of ISIS," Biden said in a statement. He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.



