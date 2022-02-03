A CULT, RATHER:

As religion scholar J.Z. Smith writes, "'Religion' is not a native term; it is created by scholars for their intellectual purposes and therefore is theirs to define." For Smith, categorizing certain traditions or cultural institutions as religions creates a comparative framework that will hopefully result in some new understanding. With this in mind, comparing Bitcoin to a tradition like Christianity may cause people to notice things that they didn't before.





For example, many religions were founded by charismatic leaders. Charismatic authority does not come from any government office or tradition but solely from the relationship between a leader and their followers. Charismatic leaders are seen by their followers as superhuman or at least extraordinary. Because this relationship is precarious, leaders often remain aloof to keep followers from seeing them as ordinary human beings.





Several commentators have noted that Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto resembles a sort of prophet. Nakamoto's true identity - or whether Nakamoto is actually a team of people - remains a mystery. But the intrigue surrounding this figure is a source of charisma with consequences for bitcoin's economic value. Many who invest in bitcoin do so in part because they regard Nakamoto as a genius and an economic rebel. In Budapest, artists even erected a bronze statue as a tribute to Nakamoto.





There's also a connection between Bitcoin and millennialism, or the belief in a coming collective salvation for a select group of people.





In Christianity, millennial expectations involve the return of Jesus and the final judgment of the living and the dead. Some Bitcoiners believe in an inevitable coming "hyperbitcoinization" in which bitcoin will be the only valid currency. When this happens, the "Bitcoin believers" who invested will be justified, while the "no coiners" who shunned cryptocurrency will lose everything.





A path to salvation





Finally, some Bitcoiners view bitcoin as not just a way to make money, but as the answer to all of humanity's problems.





"Because the root cause of all of our problems is basically money printing and capital misallocation as a result of that," McCook argues, "the only way the whales are going to be saved, or the trees are going to be saved, or the kids are going to be saved, is if we just stop the degeneracy."





This attitude may be the most significant point of comparison with religious traditions. In his book "God Is Not One," religion professor Stephen Prothero highlights the distinctiveness of world religions using a four-point model, in which each tradition identifies a unique problem with the human condition, posits a solution, offers specific practices to achieve the solution and puts forth exemplars to model that path.





This model can be applied to Bitcoin: The problem is fiat currency, the solution is Bitcoin, and the practices include encouraging others to invest, "stacking sats" and "hodling" - refusing to sell bitcoin to keep its value up. The exemplars include Satoshi and other figures involved in the creation of blockchain technology.