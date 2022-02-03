February 3, 2022
ONE OF THE WORST ASPECTS OF THE OCCUPATION...:
Dead IS chief was Iraqi ex-officer nicknamed 'Destroyer' (AFP, February 3, 2022)
The head of Islamic State group, whom the US declared dead in a special-forces raid Thursday, was nicknamed the "Destroyer" and presided over massacres of Yazidis before assuming the leadership.Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, also known as Amir Mohammed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, took over the jihadist network two years ago after founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up in a US special forces raid in October 2019. [...]Born in the northern Iraq town of Tal Afar and thought to be in his mid-40s, his ascension in the ranks of the extremist group was rare for a non-Arab, born into a Turkmen family.Serving in the Iraqi army under Saddam Hussein, the late dictator toppled by the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Qurashi joined the ranks of Al-Qaeda after Hussein was captured by US troops in 2003, according to the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) think-tank.
...was the failure to allow the Shi'a to deBathify Iraq.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 3, 2022 1:20 PM