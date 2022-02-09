February 9, 2022
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Renewables supplied five-times more electricity than gas generators in 2021 (Michael Mazengarb, 9 February 2022, Renew Economy)
The share of Australia's electricity consumption supplied by renewable energy projects continued to grow to new highs in 2021, delivering lower energy prices for consumers while the market share of coal and gas generators slumped to historic lows.New analysis published by the Climate Council shows that renewable energy sources supplied five times as much electricity into the grid compared to the amount supplied by gas generators.
