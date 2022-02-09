IT'S A MYSTERY:

As Stanford professor and FiveThirtyEight contributor, Hakeem Jefferson, tweeted, "Conservatives didn't get upset when Trump promised to nominate a woman to the bench because the qualifier 'white' was simply implied." He later added that it's the misogynoir, or unique biases Black women experience, not the pledge, that is the problem.





Recent polling data certainly seems to support Jefferson's argument. Take, for example, Republican responses to the two YouGov polling questions about the importance of nominating a woman and the importance of nominating a Black woman to fill vacated SCOTUS seats in 2020 and 2022, respectively.



