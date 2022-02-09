February 9, 2022
IT'S A MYSTERY:
Why Republicans Oppose Biden's Promise To Nominate The First Black Woman To The Supreme Court (Michael Tesler, 2/08/22, 538)
As Stanford professor and FiveThirtyEight contributor, Hakeem Jefferson, tweeted, "Conservatives didn't get upset when Trump promised to nominate a woman to the bench because the qualifier 'white' was simply implied." He later added that it's the misogynoir, or unique biases Black women experience, not the pledge, that is the problem.Recent polling data certainly seems to support Jefferson's argument. Take, for example, Republican responses to the two YouGov polling questions about the importance of nominating a woman and the importance of nominating a Black woman to fill vacated SCOTUS seats in 2020 and 2022, respectively.The chart above shows that more than half of Republicans and over three-quarters of Democrats thought it was important to have a female justice replace Ginsburg in a September 2020 YouGov/Yahoo Poll conducted a few days before Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill her seat. But while a similarly large share of Democrats said it's very or somewhat important to have a Black woman replace Breyer in a January 2022 YouGov survey, only 13 percent of Republicans said the same about Biden nominating a Black woman.
