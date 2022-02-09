February 9, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
Japan offers gas to Europe over Ukraine fears (AFP, February 9, 2022)
Japan is offering Europe part of its liquified natural gas imports over fears supplies will be disrupted by tensions surrounding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tokyo's trade minister said Wednesday.Multiple gas shipments are already being diverted to Europe by private Japanese firms and will arrive this month, Koichi Hagiuda said, declining to give details of how many boats or how much LNG is involved.
