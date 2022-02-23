THE FRANCHISE SHOULD, INDEED, REQUIRE PAYING TAXES...:

Scott, a business owner and former Florida governor, didn't elaborate in his plan about what, exactly, his proposed tax hike would include.





"All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount," Scott wrote in the plan. "Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax."





Tax experts took notice, pointing out that Scott's suggestion was reminiscent of comments then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney made during the 2012 election when he derided "47 percent" of Americans who "pay no income tax" and "should take personal responsibility and care for their lives."





"I suspect it was not a well-vetted part of that platform that he put out," said Ryan Ellis, president of the conservative Center for a Free Economy and an IRS enrolled agent who previously worked as Americans For Tax Reform's tax policy director.





"Had it been -- internally to the Senate, and externally to the conservative tax world and other friends of Rick Scott and the NRSC -- I don't think it would have survived."