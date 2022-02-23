February 23, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:
White Supremacist Planning Power Grid Attack Had Fentanyl 'Suicide Necklace' (Trone Dowd, February 23, 2022, Vice News)
Three white supremacists planned to attack the country's power grid in an attempt to incite a race war--and they were ready to die for their cause. According to their plea deals, the trio all wore "suicide necklaces" filled with fentanyl around their necks in case they were caught.
The homoeroticism of the Trumpists is the under-reported story.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 23, 2022 7:05 PM
