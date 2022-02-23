IT'S NEITHER:





In recent days, as Putin has threatened a conflagration, top conservatives and GOP officials have practically pinned "I'm-with-Vlad buttons" onto their lapels. One example: Mike Pompeo, Trump's final secretary of state and before that his CIA director, only had praise for the corrupt Russian autocrat, describing him as "talented" and "savvy." Donald Trump, speaking to a conservative podcaster on Tuesday, hailed Putin's moves in Ukraine as "genius." Referring to Putin's invasion of eastern Ukraine, Trump said, "Putin declares a big portion of...of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful...I said, 'How smart is that? And he's gonna go in and be a peacekeeper.... Here's a guy who's very savvy." Later in the interview, Trump continued to gush: "I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great. He liked me. I liked him. I mean, you know, he's a tough cookie, got a lot of the great charm and a lot of pride. But the way he--and he loves his country, you know? He loves his country."