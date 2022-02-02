PUNCHING DOWN:

After leaving the EU, the U.K. has deployed its so-called Magnitsky sanctions -- which allow the government to stop targets from entering the country, channeling cash through British banks or profiting from the economy. The U.K. has promised economic sanctions of unprecedented strength against Russian individuals and companies and has not ruled out targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.





In recent weeks, Britain has also sought to undercut Putin's plans by releasing intelligence suggesting Russian security agencies were trying to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Addressing the House of Commons last week, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain would "continue to expose [Russia's] playbook, including false-flagged operations and also disinformation and cyberattacks."





While London has long talked tough on Russia, by releasing intelligence in anticipation of Putin's attacks rather than blaming him afterward, the British government is keen to show that it can now do things differently from the rest of Europe.



