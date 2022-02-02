...AND CHEAPER...:

Sparc Technologies has been working to commercialise a new 'photocatalyst' technology developed by researchers at the University of Adelaide and Flinders University, which can split water using direct sunlight using the catalyst material, avoiding the need to generate the electricity required by conventional electrolysis.





The process of 'photocatalytic' water splitting uses an innovative material to split water into hydrogen and oxygen with using sunlight, potentially reducing the cost and the amount of land needed for renewable hydrogen production.



