February 2, 2022
LEGISLATORS MAKE BAD EXECUTIVES:
Scoop: Leaked document reveals Biden's Afghan failures (Jonathan Swan, Hans Nichols, 2/01/22, Axios)
Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.Outsiders were frustrated and suspicious the administration was having plenty of meetings but was stuck in bureaucratic inertia and lacked urgency until the last minute.While the word "immediately" peppers the document, it's clear officials were still scrambling to finalize their plans -- on the afternoon of Aug. 14.For example, they'd just decided they needed to notify local Afghan staff "to begin to register their interest in relocation to the United States," the document says.And they were still determining which countries could serve as transit points for evacuees.
Fortunately, this Taliban is different. It covers for Joe's incompetence.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2022 12:00 AM