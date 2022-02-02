LEGISLATORS MAKE BAD EXECUTIVES:

Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.





Outsiders were frustrated and suspicious the administration was having plenty of meetings but was stuck in bureaucratic inertia and lacked urgency until the last minute.





While the word "immediately" peppers the document, it's clear officials were still scrambling to finalize their plans -- on the afternoon of Aug. 14.





For example, they'd just decided they needed to notify local Afghan staff "to begin to register their interest in relocation to the United States," the document says.



