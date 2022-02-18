NO ONE READS BLOGS:

Blogs nowadays are a little bit like cathode-ray tube televisions--obsolete, still out there in large numbers, and exhibiting a lifespan longer than many would have thought. When I say "blogs," I don't just mean spaces where writers regularly hold forth in a conversational tone. I mean true blogs: those old-fashioned publications, usually written solo and hosted on Blogger.com or Tumblr or early versions of WordPress, complete with a "blogroll" that often stretches back many years, a friendly, chaotic comments section, and retro widgets like pageview counters and ancient social media icons.





Although the vast majority of blogs stopped publishing or disappeared long ago, among the survivors are some of quite high quality. The depth of their archives, and the hundreds of thousands of words contained therein, are a testament to how seriously their writers take their hobby. And it is mostly a hobby. If writers on these legacy platforms found ways to make their work pay, it was no thanks to the platforms themselves. [...]





Quite often, a reader can only venture a guess as to why a blog has ended.