February 18, 2022
THE UNNATURAL rIGHT:
COVID reinfections far higher for recovered patients who shun vaccine: Israeli study (NATHAN JEFFAY, 2/18/22, Times of Israel)
Israelis who recovered from COVID-19 and were vaccinated with a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are far better protected against reinfection than those who only have natural immunity, a large-scale Israeli study suggested.The study, published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine, reported those who were vaccinated after infection were 82 percent less likely to contract the virus following their initial bout.
Might be time to stop taking medical advice from guys who drink bleach.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 18, 2022 12:24 PM