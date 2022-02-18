A DEMONSTRATION OF HOW POWERFUL WOKEISM IS PROBABLY ISN

I'm calling it: Wokeism has peaked. Yes, it will remain a highly influential movement, and it will probably continue to spread globally. But in the U.S. at least, wokeism and the woke will ebb.





By wokeism, I refer to a movement that, on the positive side, is highly aware of racism and social injustice, and is galvanized toward raising awareness. On the negative side, it can be preachy, alienating, overly concerned with symbols and self-righteous.





The turning point for the fortunes of the woke may be this week's school board election in San Francisco, where three members were recalled by a margin of more than 70%.