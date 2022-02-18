February 18, 2022
A DEMONSTRATION OF HOW POWERFUL WOKEISM IS PROBABLY ISN
Wokeism Has Peaked (Tyler Cowen, February 18, 2022, Bloomberg)
I'm calling it: Wokeism has peaked. Yes, it will remain a highly influential movement, and it will probably continue to spread globally. But in the U.S. at least, wokeism and the woke will ebb.By wokeism, I refer to a movement that, on the positive side, is highly aware of racism and social injustice, and is galvanized toward raising awareness. On the negative side, it can be preachy, alienating, overly concerned with symbols and self-righteous.The turning point for the fortunes of the woke may be this week's school board election in San Francisco, where three members were recalled by a margin of more than 70%.
'You Have to Give Us Respect': How Asian Americans Fueled the San Francisco Recall (Thomas Fu, 2/18/22, NY Times)
For many Asian Americans in the city, especially the large Chinese American community, the results were an affirmation of the group's voting power, coming with a high degree of organizing, turnout and intensity not seen in many years. In an election where every registered voter received a ballot, overall turnout was relatively low at 26 percent; turnout among the 30,000 people who requested Chinese-language ballots was significantly higher at 37 percent.
Pitting Asians against blacks is a workable strategy for the GOP.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 18, 2022 12:33 PM