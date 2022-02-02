February 2, 2022
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Hungary's Viktor Orban pledges cooperation with Putin amid Ukraine crisis (The New Arab, 02 February, 2022)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russia's Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday, pledging cooperation with Moscow for years to come in a trip criticised by his EU allies.Orban travelled to Moscow despite Hungary's opposition accusing him of betraying national interests in doing so and with fears growing in the West of a Russian attack on Ukraine.
Oh, for the days when traitors would lie to Congress about supporting the USSR. Now they go on tv and confess their love for the enemy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2022 12:00 AM