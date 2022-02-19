February 19, 2022
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
'What Mr. Putin did not want': U.S. approves $6B tank deal with Poland (PAUL MCLEARY, 02/18/2022, Boston Globe)
The State Department on Friday approved a long-awaited $6 billion deal to sell Poland 250 Abrams tanks, an announcement that comes as more U.S. troops and aircraft flood into the country in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the deal early Friday while in a Warsaw press conference alongside his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak."What Mr. Putin did not want was a stronger NATO on his flank, and that's exactly what he has today," Austin said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 19, 2022 7:03 AM