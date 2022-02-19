February 19, 2022

ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

'What Mr. Putin did not want': U.S. approves $6B tank deal with Poland (PAUL MCLEARY, 02/18/2022, Boston Globe)

The State Department on Friday approved a long-awaited $6 billion deal to sell Poland 250 Abrams tanks, an announcement that comes as more U.S. troops and aircraft flood into the country in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the deal early Friday while in a Warsaw press conference alongside his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak.

"What Mr. Putin did not want was a stronger NATO on his flank, and that's exactly what he has today," Austin said.

Posted by at February 19, 2022 7:03 AM

  

« YEAH, BUT, BENGHAZI!: | Main | IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY: »