IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:

The man who allegedly opened fire on racial justice protesters in Portland over the weekend, killing one and injuring others, has been identified by local activists and news media as a 43-year-old machinist who regularly ranted about "wanting to go shoot commies and antifa."





Alleged gunman Benjamin Jeffrey Smith had lived in northeast Portland for about a decade. His former roommate told local news outlets The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting that he'd become increasingly "radicalized" over the Trump years, and recalled hearing him yelling "racial slurs in his room and deriding women."