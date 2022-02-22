TOUGH TIMES FOR TRUMPISTS:

Three white men charged in the killing of Black man Ahmaud Arbery in the southern US state of Georgia were found guilty of federal hate crimes on Tuesday.





Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights because of his race, as well as attempted kidnapping.





The McMichaels were also convicted of a federal firearms charge in the deadly 2020 encounter. The federal hate crime conviction carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.





All three men had already been convicted of state murder charges and sentenced to life in prison.