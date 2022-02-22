SUPER ON-BRAND:





"These people and a great deal of the GOP leadership will have blood on their hands," tweeted Alexander Vindman, a former staff member of the National Security Council. "They're fanning flames, encouraging Putin to attack Ukraine." "What's most pathetic is that these Republicans are openly supporting a dictatorship that has attacked America," tweeted former Russan chess champion and human rights activist Garry Kasparov.





Missourians should be outraged by Hawley's behavior, but they can't be surprised.





He tried to throw out nearly 7 million presidential votes from Pennsylvania. He raised his fist on Jan. 6, encouraging insurrection at the Capitol.





He's said the "woke left" is responsible for President Joe Biden's commitment to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. He was the only vote against a bill designed to protect Asian Americans from hate crimes.





Racism, insurrection, appeasement: The Hawley Trinity.