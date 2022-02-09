February 9, 2022
ALL ENGINEERING PROBLEMS ARE TEMPORARY:
Major breakthrough on nuclear fusion energy (Jonathan Amos, 2/09/22, BBC)
The UK-based JET laboratory has smashed its own world record for the amount of energy it can extract by squeezing together two forms of hydrogen.If nuclear fusion can be successfully recreated on Earth it holds out the potential of virtually unlimited supplies of low-carbon, low-radiation energy.The experiments produced 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds (11 megawatts of power).
