GOING BETTER THAN EVEN WE THOUGHT IT WOULD:

Two until now major pro-Russian voices in the European Union, Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, didn't mince their words in criticizing Moscow's most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.





Their countries experienced comparable brutality -- the Czech Republic, as part of Czechoslovakia, in 1968 and Hungary in 1956.





Zeman called Thursday's invasion "an unprovoked act of aggression."





"Russia has committed a crime against peace," he said in an address to the nation.





Zeman had previously made news by calling Russia's 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula "a fait accompli."





Many in the Czech Republic reviled Zeman as a "servant of Kremlin" after he sided with Russia and cast doubt on the findings of his own security and intelligence services on the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion.