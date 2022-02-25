February 25, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
One of Russia's closest allies denies request for troops (Peter Alexander, 2/25/22, NBC News)
Kazakhstan, one of Russia's closest allies and a southern neighbor, is denying a request for its troops to join the offensive in Ukraine, officials said Friday.Additionally, the former Soviet republic said it is not recognizing the Russia-created breakaway republics upheld by Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, as a pretext for its aggression in Ukraine.
