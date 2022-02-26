...AND CHEAPER...:

Saul Griffith, an entrepreneur and MacArthur Grant recipient, has a solution that is similarly straightforward. We have to electrify everything that we do. And we have to power the electrification of modern life with zero-carbon sources such as solar, wind, and nuclear. This clean-energy shift would not only power the world, but also disempower autocrats like Russia's Vladimir Putin, who uses his country's natural gas and coal exports to threaten his trading partners as he wages war against his neighbors.





So far, so simple. But it's the details that make his book Electrify Everything one of the most quietly revolutionary policy books I've ever read. Griffith is allergic to thinking small. He condemns the "1970s mentality" of energy efficiency, which says we can save the planet with a bit more recycling and a few more stainless-steel water bottles. Rather than guilt Americans over their living standards, he proposes that we can keep our luxurious lifestyles without destroying the planet if we all--governments, companies, and individuals--get a small number of big decisions just right.