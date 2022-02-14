DON'T LET THEM OFF THE HOOK:

The tone of the crisis over Ukraine shifted Monday as Russia's top diplomat endorsed more talks to resolve its standoff with the West, and Ukrainian officials hinted at offering concessions to avert war -- even as Russian warships massed off Ukraine's Black Sea coast and Russian ground troops appeared poised to strike.





In stage-managed, televised meetings, the Kremlin sent its strongest signals yet that it would seek further negotiations with the West rather than launch immediate military action. State television showed Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov telling President Vladimir V. Putin there was still a diplomatic path ahead. Minutes later, it showed Defense Minister Sergei K. Shoigu telling Mr. Putin that what he characterized as "large-scale drills" around Ukraine were coming to an end.





"I believe that our possibilities are far from exhausted," Mr. Lavrov said, referring to Russia's negotiations with the West. "I would propose continuing and intensifying them."