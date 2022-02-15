February 15, 2022
DONALD WHO?:
Sununu Mocks Manchester Visit by 'Infomercial Guy' Lindell (Michael Graham, 2/14/22, NH Journal)
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell may be a rock star on the fringe right, but Gov. Chris Sununu tells NHJournal he is not impressed."New Hampshire isn't interested in debunked political conspiracy theories from some infomercial guy. Our citizens can sleep easy knowing that our elections were safe, secure, reliable, and accurate - just as they are every year," Sununu said Monday.That stands in stark contrast to Lindell, who claims the Granite State presidential election was stolen by Chinese computer hackers and corrupted vote-counting machines that switched more than 50,000 votes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 15, 2022 12:00 AM