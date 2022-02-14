February 14, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Tax firm Mazars fires Trump Organization as client, says former president's financial statements are unreliable (Dan Mangan, 2/14/22, CNBC)
The accounting firm Mazars has fired the Trump Organization as a client after saying that a decade's worth of statements of ex-President Donald Trump's financial condition "should no longer be relied upon," the New York Attorney General's office revealed in a court filing Monday.The letter by Mazars, which for years prepared Trump's income tax returns, was cited by AG Letitia James' office as it asked a state judge to order the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump, and others to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and testimony.
