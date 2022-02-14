THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The accounting firm Mazars has fired the Trump Organization as a client after saying that a decade's worth of statements of ex-President Donald Trump's financial condition "should no longer be relied upon," the New York Attorney General's office revealed in a court filing Monday.





The letter by Mazars, which for years prepared Trump's income tax returns, was cited by AG Letitia James' office as it asked a state judge to order the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump, and others to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and testimony.