BUT STILL OUTPERFORM STOCK ACCOUNT MANAGERS:

After dozens of grueling hours of investigation, FiveThirtyEight can confirm that Punxsutawney Phil is a charlatan. A groundbreaking analysis1 has revealed the Pennsylvania-based groundhog who makes annual predictions about the arrival of spring is not nearly as reliable a prognosticator as those close to him claim. Phil, arguably the world's most well-known rodent weather predictor, has been forecasting when spring will arrive annually on Groundhog Day since 1887. But when comparing his predictions to historical weather data, he's only right about a third of the time. [...]

In an effort to be generous in our interpretation (and following the lead of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) previous groundhog analysis), our analysis has an early spring bias -- only one month needs to have had an above-average temperature for a year to count as an early spring, even if it's only a slight increase in temperature. Though a half-degree above average is hardly a delightfully early eruption of spring by most standards, it qualifies by our metric.

