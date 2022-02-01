STRUCTURE:

For many women, cervical cancer -- while scary -- is largely preventable, and if caught early, has a five-year survival rate of over 90%.





Despite the usually favorable prognosis, an estimated 4,290 U.S. women died of cervical cancer in 2021.





Black women, like Williams, are more likely to have a late-stage diagnosis of the disease and are almost one-and-a-half times more likely to die of cervical cancer than white women, according to a joint report by the Southern Rural Black Women's Initiative for Economic and Social Justice (SRBWI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).



