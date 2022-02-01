February 1, 2022
STRUCTURE:
Cervical cancer kills Black women at a disproportionately higher rate than whites (ALANA WISE, 1/31/22, NPR)
For many women, cervical cancer -- while scary -- is largely preventable, and if caught early, has a five-year survival rate of over 90%.Despite the usually favorable prognosis, an estimated 4,290 U.S. women died of cervical cancer in 2021.Black women, like Williams, are more likely to have a late-stage diagnosis of the disease and are almost one-and-a-half times more likely to die of cervical cancer than white women, according to a joint report by the Southern Rural Black Women's Initiative for Economic and Social Justice (SRBWI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).The study, based in rural Georgia, found "glaring racial disparities" in cervical cancer deaths at a rate that only worsened with age.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 1, 2022 12:00 AM