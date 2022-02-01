AS IN ANY:

The federal government's tendency to over-classify data is harming national security and "erodes the basic trust that our citizens have in their government," said Avril Haines, U.S. director of national intelligence, in a letter to two senators.





Haines' letter follows sustained pressure from Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., to reform the country's declassification system, which they--along with privacy and government transparency advocates--have long argued is overly broad and antiquated.



