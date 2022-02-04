...AND CHEAPER...:

With Navitas' technology, an electric vehicle could charge at a consumer's home in a third of the time it currently takes.





As an example: "It will take about 10 hours to fully charge a Tesla. You can say, 'Well, that's overnight. I'm sleeping. It's no big deal,'" Sheridan said. "But there's times when you don't have 10 hours to get on the road."





If that same new technology is used inside the electric car, the car's range could be increased by close to 30%, or the size of the battery could be decreased by 30%, both advantages in their own way.