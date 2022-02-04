ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THEM ALL:

The US added hundreds of thousands more jobs in January than economists expected, showing a labor market recovery that didn't flinch at the sight of omicron.





The 467,000 new jobs, led by the ongoing rebound in the leisure and hospitality sector, was much larger than the 125,000 jobs economists broadly expected. (Some even feared a decrease because the data were collected in the first two weeks of the month during omicron's peak.)





Meanwhile, the readings for November and December were revised upwards by more than 700,000 jobs, showing that the recovery leading up to the omicron wave also was stronger than what economists initially thought.