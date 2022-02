RIGHT AGAIN, PAT:





Eight long years ago, Patrick J. Buchanan, founding co-editor of TAC, provocatively wrote: "Is Vladimir Putin a paleoconservative? In the culture war for mankind's future, is he one of us?"





Of course, he is. It's all about Identity.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 4, 2022 7:40 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd