...AND CHEAPER...:

Researchers at the Australian National University set the new efficiency record for perovskite solar cells, breaking a record that was already held by the Canberra-based university.





The results of the research have been published in the journal Nature, and detail how a solar conversion efficiency of 22.6 per cent for a one square centimetre cell, was achieved through improvements on previous perovskite solar cells. [...]





Perovskite solar cells, which consist of lightweight and flexible materials, have the potential to be produced at a lower cost and be deployed in a much wider range of situations, including being incorporated directly into the surfaces of structures like buildings and vehicles.



