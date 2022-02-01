February 1, 2022
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
'No war pls' -- Gen Z is spamming Putin's Instagram asking him not to start World War III: "I know you're in a silly goofy mood but please don't start ww3." (HALEY BRITZKY, JAN 31, 2022, Task & Purpose)
An unverified Instagram account for Putin has been flooded with comments, apparently from Gen Z users born between 1997 and 2012, saying that World War III is "not the vibe," and offering an exchange of "5 mcnuggets to stop the war."
The more humiliating the back down the better.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 1, 2022 12:00 AM