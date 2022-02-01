A quarter-century down the road, the blues is still a family affair for the North Mississippi Allstars, and Set Sail is the sound of a band charged by that familial vibe. The Allstars have always been a loose collection of musicians who come and go, with Luther and Cody Dickinson the two constants. This time around Jesse Williams is on bass, while Lamar Williams, Jr., son of the Allman Brothers bassist, provides vocals. Lineage is a big deal: Jim Dickinson was a musician, songwriter and producer in his own right, and Luther acknowledges the bond. "We are all second-generation musicians and share a telepathic, relaxed ease about creating and performing. I'm drawn to musical families, regardless of style. Playing with second- or third-generation players allows us an easy unspoken musical dialog."



