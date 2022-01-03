January 3, 2022
YOUR NEXT (EVERYTHING) WIILL BE A VOLT:
From windows to jackets to furniture, solar power is being totally revolutionized (Elissaveta M. Brandon, 1/02/22, Fast Company)
Solar power is booming. In the last decade alone, in the U.S, the number of solar panels installed has gone up by 40%, while the cost to install them has dropped by more than 70%. Now, the Biden administration wants the country to generate almost half of its own electricity from the sun by 2050 (compared to only 4% in 2020). The infrastructure bill that passed in November includes billions of dollars for clean energy projects, building momentum for more innovation in the industry.Already, an increasing number of designers and startups across the globe are leading what Van Dongen calls the "solar movement."As a result, solar applications are growing more and more diverse: a company in the U.S. has developed solar cells that can be integrated into windows. Another has transformed dreary solar panels into patterned masterpieces by redesigning how the silver lines look on the panels. Elsewhere, designers are creating colored glass tables that can absorb energy from daylight and charge your devices, clothes that can charge your phones, and textile roofs that can stretch over buildings while harnessing energy from the sun. As solar energy becomes more affordable, the options are increasing, and 2022 may well become a banner year for solar energy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 3, 2022 12:00 AM