January 3, 2022
PITY THE POOR PETROPHILES:
The Founder of UBI Group on Leading a Transition to Renewable Energy in Africa (Salma Okonkwo, January-February 2022, Harvard Business Review)
In 2018, 44 countries signed on to the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which, when it took effect a year ago, created the largest free-trade zone in the world. After years of negotiations it was a huge step forward and, in my view, marked a turning point: Africa would finally move toward true industrialization. Instead of consuming mostly foreign-made products, we would make and trade our own goods. European and Chinese companies had already started setting up African-staffed factories on the continent, and domestic businesses would get an even bigger boost from AfCFTA.For UBI Group, the oil and gas distribution company that I founded in Ghana and still help lead as chair, this was welcome news. We were well positioned to capitalize on the coming transformation. But I knew that Africa didn't want to repeat the mistakes the West and China had made as they pursued development and economic growth. Our continent's industrialization would require an enormous amount of energy to propel it, and I wanted to help my country and its neighbors develop responsibly.That's why, also in 2018, after a few years of research and planning, I moved forward with my plans for a new venture: the solar-focused Blue Power Energy. Though I'd spent the previous decade working on infrastructure for storing and moving fossil fuels around Ghana, I knew that renewables were a better long-term alternative for Africa.
