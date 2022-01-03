PITY THE POOR PETROPHILES:

In 2018, 44 countries signed on to the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which, when it took effect a year ago, created the largest free-trade zone in the world. After years of negotiations it was a huge step forward and, in my view, marked a turning point: Africa would finally move toward true industrialization. Instead of consuming mostly foreign-made products, we would make and trade our own goods. European and Chinese companies had already started setting up African-staffed factories on the continent, and domestic businesses would get an even bigger boost from AfCFTA.





For UBI Group, the oil and gas distribution company that I founded in Ghana and still help lead as chair, this was welcome news. We were well positioned to capitalize on the coming transformation. But I knew that Africa didn't want to repeat the mistakes the West and China had made as they pursued development and economic growth. Our continent's industrialization would require an enormous amount of energy to propel it, and I wanted to help my country and its neighbors develop responsibly.



