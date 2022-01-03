YOU CAN BE EITHER TRUMPIST OR CHRISTIAN, NOT BOTH:

[T]here was one short section of Trump's speech that I thought was particularly revealing. Relatively early in the speech, he said, "If we get together, they cannot cancel us all. Okay? They won't. And this will be contrary to a lot of our beliefs because--I'd love not to have to participate in cancel culture. I'd love that it didn't exist. But as long as it does, folks, we better be playing the same game. Okay? We've been playing T-ball for half a century while they're playing hardball and cheating. Right? We've turned the other cheek, and I understand, sort of, the biblical reference--I understand the mentality--but it's gotten us nothing. Okay? It's gotten us nothing while we've ceded ground in every major institution in our country."