YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

The jury is in. The global race between passenger electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells vs petrol vs diesel is over. EVs have won in China, the world's biggest auto market.





EV sales in China grew 154% year-on-year to 3.3 million in 2021.





China now wants new energy vehicles (NEVs), including plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell cars, to make up 20% of sales by 2025, and aims to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) sales by 2035.