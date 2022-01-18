January 18, 2022
WHAT A BUNCH OF WOKE SNOWFLAKES:
Florida could shield whites from 'discomfort' of racist past (BRENDAN FARRINGTON, 1/18/22, AP)
The bill reads in part, "An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex. An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race."
Meow...
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2022 6:26 PM