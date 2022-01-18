THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

Scotland has awarded 17 leases worth nearly 25GW for the development of offshore wind and floating offshore wind farms, including a gigawatt-scale floating offshore project developed by Ørsted and up to 5GW worth of floating offshore wind to be jointly developed by Shell and ScottishPower.





The mammoth ScotWind Leasing round is the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade and the first ever since the management of offshore wind rights were devolved to Scotland.