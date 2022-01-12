WEAR YOUR MASK:

Influenza cases in Japan are at a record low level for a second consecutive season.





Every year, the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare publishes weekly figures of flu cases from September until May of the following year. In a typical year, there is a steady uptick in cases from November, but as with last season, the number of reported cases in 2021-22 remains extremely low. Measures were taken against COVID-19, including the use of masks and regular washing and disinfecting of hands, seem to also be effective in flu prevention.