January 12, 2022
WEAR YOUR MASK:
Flu Cases in Japan Remain Extremely Low Again in 2021-22 (Nippon, Jan 12, 2022)
Influenza cases in Japan are at a record low level for a second consecutive season.Every year, the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare publishes weekly figures of flu cases from September until May of the following year. In a typical year, there is a steady uptick in cases from November, but as with last season, the number of reported cases in 2021-22 remains extremely low. Measures were taken against COVID-19, including the use of masks and regular washing and disinfecting of hands, seem to also be effective in flu prevention.
