...AND CHEAPER...:

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Wednesday it was set to produce 85 percent of Abu Dhabi's clean electricity by 2025.





The Barakah nuclear power plant's fourth unit had the potential to create one million tonnes of hydrogen per year, Mohamed Ibrahim al-Hammadi, chief executive of ENEC, said.





"This low carbon fuel is essential to transition to a net zero world," he said at an energy conference.